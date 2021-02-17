Burger King launching new chicken sandwich

The fast food chain has been testing the new sandwich since September 2020.

MIAMI — There will soon be another sandwich entering the fast food chicken sandwich war.

Burger King announced it is introducing a new and improved chicken sandwich later this year.

Customers will have a choice to enjoy the sandwich in either original or spicy flavors. It's hand-breaded, thick-cut, white meat chicken, served with deli pickles and a signature sauce on a toasted potato bun.

In a release, the restaurant said the new sandwich has been in the works since 2019 and it began testing the new item in September 2020. The reason the development has been so long: "No more 'burger-joint-quality' chicken."

"What if hand-breading were to chicken what flame-grilling is to burgers? That's been our guiding filter to bring a delicious chicken sandwich to guests in a way only BK can," said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer, Burger King North America. "We'll take the time to get it right and our guests will definitely taste the difference."