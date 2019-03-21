COLUMBIA, S.C. — Get your napkins ready, Columbia!

Sarah Simmons, of smallSugar in the Vista, is bringing some amazing celebrity chefs to join some of Columbia's talented chefs for a two-day culinary celebration in April.

Simmons and her husband, Chef Aaron Hoskins, have been dedicated to the cause of ending poverty, increasing food access, and providing opportunities for those most in need in the Columbia area. The Feed The City events on April 28 and 29 will include the Transitions Chefs' Feast on Sunday and a four-course wine dinner featuring Jewish cuisine on Monday.

The Chefs' Feast is an annual fundraising event for Transitions Homeless Center. On Sunday, April 28, chef/owner Mike Davis will host the dinner at Terra with guest chefs from Washington, DC: Kwame Onwuachi, of Kith & Kin and Philly Wing Fry; and Erik Bruner-Yang of Spoken English, Brothers & Sisters, and Maketto; and from New York City: Lauren Resler Stupak of Empellon; and Claire Robinson of Schaller & Weber.

Columbia chefs at the events will include Joe Bowie, of smallSUGAR; and Simmons and Hoskins of smallSUGAR, Cafe at Richland Library, and 1649 Catering.

Tickets to Sunday's five-course wine dinner are $150 per person. Proceeds from the dinner will support Transitions in its mission to move people off the streets and into permanent housing, and the CITY GRIT Hospitality Workforce Development Program that helps train people in all aspects of the hospitality field -- from service to kitchen to management and ownership.

Terra is located at 100 State Street in West Columbia.

RELATED: Sarah Simmons, of smallSUGAR, on her service industry program

Monday's four-course wine dinner at smallSUGAR will feature New York City chefs Lissadell Cohen-Serrins, of Dizengoff; Hillary Sterling of Vic's; and Fany Gerson, of Dough and La Newyorkina; along with Columbia's Kristian Neimi, of Bourbon, Simmons and Hoskins. The meal will follow the theme of the Kugels & Collards food blog that grew from the Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative of Historic Columbia and explore the relationship of Jewish and Southern cooking traditions.

Tickets to this event are $110 per person with proceeds going to support Historic Columbia's Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative.

smallSUGAR is located at 709 Gervais Street in the Vista.

RELATED: Richland Library's Main location opens cafe

More information about Feed The City can be found at www.feedthecity.us