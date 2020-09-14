Charlotte chef receives national accolades for cooking classes during the pandemic

Chef Alyssa's virtual classes have been a huge hit but starting next week her well-known in-person classes will be back and an option that will give parent's a break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than seven years, Chef Alyssa has opened her space up to cooking classes in her hometown of Charlotte.

After attending culinary school and cooking in many professional kitchens and restaurants, she and her husband, Andrew, decided to open a business here. They created a space that is fun, unique, and approachable for everyone in a city they both love.

When COVID-19 hit, Chef Alyssa and her team quickly adapted to a new normal with creative all-virtual cooking classes. Even though in-person classes and Saturday brunch is her bread and butter, her culinary team went all hands on deck to go virtual when coronavirus hit, and the hard work has paid off.

Through the pandemic, she has gained national attention for her virtual classes, which are both affordable at $15 and fun. The most recent recognition was a write-up in Parade Magazine which named Chef Alyssa's classes among the 25 best virtual cooking options.

Her work has also been published many other times on a wide variety of platforms, including Scoop Charlotte.

Chef Alyssa is no stranger to the spotlight. She's appeared on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay and most recently had the opportunity to cook for former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, bringing more than a million new eyes to her work.

In addition to the virtual class, Chef Alyssa's team worked hard to create options for families to eat well at home.

The company offered Family Table Meals for families to pick up and take home. Once the summer hit, they created safe kid's camps as well. All of that will continue, but as things begin to reopen, so too will Chef Alyssa's Kitchen.

Welcome Home! We've missed seeing you. In over 7 years of our business, we've hosted 1,566 cooking and baking classes. The past 7 months have been so hard to be away from the part of our business that we love the most! Beginning next week, our public cooking classes are open! pic.twitter.com/q0TtNFPAIM — Chef Alyssa'sKitchen (@ChefAlyssaCLT) September 10, 2020

“I’m especially excited to be back in our space and be able to see our guests again, so I feel everybody should feel really confident that this is something we can do amidst all the differences we have with the pandemic," Chef Alyssa said.

This fall, kids can get the socialization they crave at one of her camps! Click here to sign up.

“It's more of an after-school activity, but it’s a little bit of a mini-camp," Chef Alyssa said. "We are going to have options for three days a week, a single day a week and parent-child classes.”