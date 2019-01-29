If you haven’t seen Skittles Chewies on the store shelf it’s probably because you don’t live in the U.K.

That’s the big market where the weird candy went on sale last year.

Skittles Chewies, or “naked Skittles” as some call them on Instagram, have no shell.

Right now there are no official plans to bring them to the U.S. but Popsugar reports there are hopes they will come here sometime in 2019.

YouTube reviews suggest the naked Skittles are a little softer but have the classic taste you are used to - just without the crunch. But Mars, Inc. had to color the candy as typically the insides of a Skittle are white (if you’ve never noticed that before).

What do you think? Do you think they should come to the U.S. so you can give them a try? Let us know on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.