Code Moo: Chick-Fil-A cows launch new game. Here's how you can win free food

The launch of a new digital game centered around the cows kicks off on June 21.

MACON, Ga. — This summer, the Chick-Fil-A cows have a mission for you to "Help Tha Hurd,".... should you choose to accept it.

The company is launching a new digital game called 'Code Moo,' where fans can help the cows in their mission to sabotage Circus Burger, their burger-flipping nemesis.

New missions will be released each week, and you can visit playCodeMoo.com to see the cows in action.

You can set up an account to play for food rewards each week to turn some of your online wins into real-world treats from Chick-Fil-A!

A release for the game says that players will even be entered to have the chance to win free Chick-fil-A for a year, a trip for two to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship and more.

"The Chick-fil-A Cows have been a beloved part of the brand for nearly three decades and carry a contagious spirit everywhere they go, reminding our guests to laugh and appreciate the little things around them," said Joe Saracino, senior vice president of the brand, advertising and media. "We're excited to have the Cows back — so much so that we're letting them take charge this summer. It's time to sit back, relax and enjoy the fun they're cooking up for all our guests."

The company says that in addition to the game, fans can watch a short film about the cows, buy cow-themed merch, and much more.

The 'Chick-fil-A Cow Collection' drops on June 26 at shop.chick-fil-a.com and features several cow-printed items for fans to wear all summer.

They will have beach towels, visors, a paddleball game, and more. The merch ranges from $12-$55 and is available for a limited time.

The franchise will also launch its first board game this summer, called "Cow Party™."

It will be sold online at shop.chick-fil-a.com, and you can find it in person in participating restaurants, along with new plush cows and cow keychains.