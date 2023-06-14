A ribbon cutting happened on Thursday at 10 a.m., where a live demonstration took take place showing how the vehicles work.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — At a groundbreaking ceremony, Chick-fil-A unveiled its new delivery robots, and fans of the chicken brand can see them soon in Georgia.

The Atlanta-based company showed off the delivery robots at its Avalon location in Alpharetta. A ribbon cutting happened on Thursday at 10 a.m., where a live demonstration took take place showing how the vehicles work.

People can expect to see the robot traveling in the streets of Alpharetta starting on July 7, according to John Featherston, Senior Director for New Ventures at Chick-fil-A.

"When we think of technology, it's never to replace our great team members but to put it in the hands of our great team members," Featherston said.

The robot can handle multiple deliveries and is from Refraction AI. The company's CEO was also present at the event.

This service has already been rolled out in parts of Texas, Florida and California.

More on the Technology

According to Chick-fil-A, the robots in its Austin, Texas, location have reached up to 15 miles per hour.

The robots are also insulated, keeping food at the ideal temperature and keeping guests updated on the journey while on the move.