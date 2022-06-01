Is it the future of fast food delivery?

ATLANTA — Craving some chicken without the pain of human interaction? Well, you're in luck - maybe.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A will be testing out all new delivery robots at a limited number of restaurants in both food courts and urban areas, according to a release.

The company said the robots will "enhance restaurant operations, cut delivery costs and provide great-tasting food with the consistency our guests expect."

Here's how it works:

According to one Chick-fil-A operator out of Austin who already uses them, hungry patrons can order food through an app similar to the restaurant's normal delivery option. However, if they're within one mile of his store, chances are that customer will have their meal delivered not by a Chick-fil-A team member but by one of the robots.

From there, you will receive a text on your phone alerting you that your food has arrived and instructions on how to retrieve it.

According to the fast-food chain, the robots will be equipped with "artificial intelligence systems and advanced depth-perception cameras, which allow them to navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians, and even maneuver through car and bike lanes, busy malls and on sidewalks."

They are also insulated to ensure your food stays at the ideal temperature, and customers will be updated as the bots journey to your home.

So, there you have it. Now, you get all your favorite Chick-fil-A items delivered straight to your door without speaking to a human being again!