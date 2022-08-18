Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta

Anyone wanting to try the new breakfast item should either check their Chick-fil-A app or contact their location directly.

ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A.

The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release that it hopes to gather guest feedback to determine if the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites should be introduced to restaurants nationwide.

The company said in its media release that guests had been asking for "more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options" and that the new offering aims to fulfill that need.

While the company did mention Augusta and Aiken as locations for the initial test, it didn't specify if all Chick-fil-A restaurants in those cities would be part of the test. Importantly, the company said that the new Bites would only be at participating locations.