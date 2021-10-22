Ready, Set, Snack: Coca-Cola marinated pork and cheesy potatoes

Chef Pam from Giant Eagle got you covered with this delicious recipe that will leave everyone in your family asking for more.

CLEVELAND — Are you feeling too cozy to dress up and go out for dinner? Would you like to try something new in the kitchen and impress your family?

As fall temperatures take over Northeast Ohio, many of us are already feeling too cozy at home. That's why, we invited Chef Pam from Giant Eagle to show you a delicious recipe that will leave everyone in your family asking for more.





Crockpot Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes

Ingredients

6 slices bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled

3 lbs red potatoes, chopped

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 Tbls Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing

2 Tbls chopped chives

Instructions

Line a slow cooker with aluminum foil, leaving enough to overhang to wrap the potatoes on top, and coat with nonstick spray. Place a layer of potatoes into the slow cooker. Top with cheese, ranch seasoning, and bacon. Repeat 2 more times. Reserves 1/2 cup cheese. Cover potatoes with foil. Cover and cook on low heat 7-8 hours or high heat 3-4 hours until potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cover and cook until melted, about 1-2 minutes. Serve immediately with chive garnish.





Coca Cola Pulled Pork

6 lb pork shoulder

1-2 cans coke

Minced garlic

1 Tbls liquid smoke

32 oz honey bbq sauce

1 Tbls onion powder

1 Tbls paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

Instructions

Spray the inside of the crockpot with non-stick spray. Place roast in pot. Cover the top of the roast with minced garlic. Pour in coke. You want to make sure to cover the bottom of the crockpot with enough liquid to keep the meat moist.

Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Use a meat thermometer to verify that the roast has reached a safe internal temperature of 160 degrees.

Remove the roast and place on a plate. Using 2 forks, pull meat apart and shred it. Place in a bowl. Add bbq sauce and mix well. Serve on slider rolls topped with coleslaw and onion straws or French fried jalapeños.

BBQ Sauce Recipe

Combine honey BBQ sauce, onion and garlic powder, paprika and salt and pepper. Place in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a simmer. Pour over shredded pork.