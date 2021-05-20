Columbia Food & Wine Festival returns in full force after pandemic

The annual festival is here and after the pandemic it's set to be bigger and better.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is back for its fourth year. While the festival still happened in 2020, organizers say due to the pandemic the festival was not able to host many restaurants or people.

For 2021, there will be more than 30 local restaurants showcasing their delicious options at the main event on Sunday. There will also be more than 100 beers and wines to choose from.

The festival began Friday night at Saluda's restaurant, in Five Points. Events for Friday and Saturday are all sold out, but there are some tickets left for Sunday.

At the Friday night event at Saluda's husband and wife George and Linda Simonson said they're excited to kick off the Columbia Food and Wine festival.

"I think everybody is tired of being cooped up and a little anxious," said George, while Linda said, "We're out here supporting the community, especially the restaurant business. They were very hard hit by the pandemic."

"Zoom doesn't cut it ... it's not the real thing, not like sitting down, sharing a glass of wine and hugging people," Linda said.

Others we spoke to say they're here to support local businesses.

Steve Cook, owner of Saluda's says, the festival this year has been a long time coming. "Its nice to get back to normal and gather as groups again. I am really excited to be a part of it."

"It's nice to be part of the festival because it brings people together from all over the state, and it's kinda just aspirational almost -- to finally get back to the point where people can come together and celebrate together," Cook said.

Cook says Saluda's is as busy as it's ever been. He says he doesn't expect to see an immediate increase in diners following the festival, but expects to see new faces visiting down the road. Cook says festivals like this one allow people to experience new eateries.

"Everyone was in survival mode for a long time and now we're kinda back to being able to showcase and let our guys show off for a little bit," Cook said.

Event organizers ask everyone to wear a mask on Sunday, unless they are eating or drinking.