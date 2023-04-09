Chicken strip entrees recalled over reported plastic

The recall includes 245,366 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips entrees "that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic."

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200,000 pounds of frozen chicken is being recalled over the possibility it may include pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall by Conagra brands of 245,366 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips entrees "that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic."

The entrees were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17 of this year. The only product currently affected by the recall is the 8.9-ounce carton of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal, with a best if used by date of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025 or Jan. 7, 2025, along with the lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820 located on the side of the carton.

The products affected by the recall have the establishment number "EST. P-9" printed on the side of the carton.

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online.

A consumer notified the company that they had suffered an injury to their mouth from a piece of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product. No other injuries or illness have been reported at this time.

If you have the product at home, do not eat them, the agency urged. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.