Dairy Queen cancels 'Free Cone Day' in 2021

Dairy Queen traditionally gives out free small vanilla soft serve cones March 20 each year to mark the first day of spring.

INDIANAPOLIS — I scream, you scream, we all must wait to scream for free ice cream until 2022.

Dairy Queen traditionally gives out free small vanilla soft serve cones March 20 each year to mark the first day of spring. However, the fast food chain has canceled this year's event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dairy Queen cited the long lines at restaurants on "Free Cone Day" to cancel this year's event to keep the public and staff safe.

"We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way," Dairy Queen posted on Facebook. "From all of us at DQ, thank you for understanding."