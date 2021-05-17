Free ice cream alert! Dairy Queen giving $5,000 gift cards to 20 lucky people

INDIANAPOLIS — Dairy Queen is ready to get the summer celebrations started!
The soft serve ice cream chain is giving a Sweetest Season Pass to 20 lucky people, which will be $5,000 in Dairy Queen gift cards.
The sweepstakes begins Tuesday, May 18 at noon ET and ends Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
There are two ways to enter:
- Facebook: Comment on the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.
- Twitter: Retweet the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.
People can enter once per day, per social media platform.
The 20 winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, May 25. Each will will be notified by a direct message on either Facebook or Twitter with instructions on how to claim their prize. Each winner will also receive $1,250 to help offset any tax liability.
Click here to read the sweepstakes' official rules.
Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu features the following flavors:
- Girl Scout Thin Mints
- Brownie Batter
- Raspberry Fudge Bliss
- DRUMSTICK with Peanuts
- Frosted Animal Cookie
- Cotton Candy
Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen location.
