Columbia Food and Wine festival announces 2023 dates, advance ticket pre-sale

Pre-sale tickets to the festival's Grand Tasting will be available Monday, December 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Food and Wine Festival has announced its 2023 festival dates -- April 19-23 -- and, just in time for purchasing the perfect holiday gift for your favorite foodie, will make pre-sale tickets to the Grand Tasting available for one week only, December 19-23.

Now in its sixth year, Columbia Food and Wine Festival has highlighted the Capital City's food scene with some of the finest dishes and pours from the area's local restaurants, breweries and more.

The Grand Tasting is the festival's grand finale, featuring signature dishes for local chefs, craft cocktails and brews, live music, cooking demonstrations, pop-up shops and more. A limited number of pre-sale tickets for the Sunday, April 23, event at the Robert Mills House and Gardens will be available for purchase online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com from December 19-23 only.

A full schedule of festival events will be released after the first of the year.