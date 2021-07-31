Dining indoors? Columbia pizzeria says only if you're vaccinated

Il Focolare says that when they do reopen for indoor service, non-vaccinated customers won't be allowed to eat inside.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local pizza shop will be requiring proof of a COVID vaccination when they reopen to indoor dining in September.

Il Focolare posted on its Instagram page that it is doing what's best for the business and the team which it said it's been working diligently to protect from the highly contagious virus.

"We’ve been operating safely for 18 months and have kept our staff safe the whole time," the restaurant said.

Il Focolare said that the shift to in-person dining will also be reservation-only.

The announcement, posted Friday, comes as South Carolina sees another surge in COVID cases - and may mark the end of a period of decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"The situation with COVID is constantly evolving and we will do our best to provide clear and easy instructions on how we’ll verify proof of vaccination and confirm reservations," the restaurant said in its announcement.

For those that disagree with the policy or aren't vaccinated, the restaurant still intends to offer take-out and online ordering.