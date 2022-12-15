Diversifying the breakfast aisle: Master P announces Snoop Cereal deal with Post

After meeting with Post Consumer Brands, rap legend Master P stopped by KARE 11 to announce the launch of Snoop Cereal.

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Rap legend and serial entrepreneur Master P announced a business deal on Thursday between Minnesota-based Post Consumer Brands and Broadus Foods. Master P is Snoop Dogg's business partner at Broadus.

"We want to take care of the community and be able to build economic empowerment, so that's what this brand is about," Master P said.

Just back from a morning meeting with Post, Master P shared that Snoop Cereal will be available worldwide, beginning June 2023.

"The deal we did with Post is adding diversity into these stores to be able to have an African-American-owned company," Master P said. "Post believed in our brand and Post believed in diversity."

“Our purpose at Post is to make delicious food accessible for all. Broadus Foods is a family-owned food company focused on feeding families and giving back,” TD Dixon, Chief Growth Officer at Post Consumer Brands, said in a statement. “We’ve been feeding families for more than 100 years so when Snoop and Master P approached us the thing that immediately aligned us was our passion for feeding all families. We’re excited to partner with a brand that’s committed to family and community just like we are.”

The new deal comes after the rappers last week announced they would need a new name for their existing cereal, Snoop Loopz.

"They don't want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though [that's] my name," a post on Snoop's Instagram account reads.

Now under the Snoop Cereal umbrella, there are three different cereals, each with a new name: Frosted Drizzlers, Cinnamon Toasteez and Fruity Hoopz.

"They thought we was going to have one," said Master P of the cereal, which will be WIC-eligible. "Look how God works. It's a blessing."

IWhen you are consistent in working hard and operating with integrity, God opens doors that no man can close. Instead of giving our customers one cereal, we now have three flavors. Our new cereal brand name is SNOOP CEREAL. https://t.co/0cOUjSDlBm — MASTER P (@MasterPMiller) December 15, 2022

The same blue Siberian husky cartoon wearing a number eight jersey on the Snoop Loopz box adorns the new Fruity Hoopz.

"Our character on the box is the lead character, Captain Ace," said Master P. "He's the Kobe Bryant of cereal. … It's important because we spend trillions of dollars as African Americans. When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, those were the closest products to where we thought we owned those products, but we didn't. Those were just people's faces on boxes."

Master P says he and Snoop Dogg chose to avoid using their faces on their cereal box branding.

"It's not just about us," he said. "It's about opening those doors for so many other African-American entrepreneurs. … I tell people all the time, product outweighs talent. Product will be around when we're not here."

From Kobe Bryant to rapper Takeoff and DJ tWitch, Master P pointed out the many lives lost in recent years. Master P says tWitch was scheduled to perform at a mental illness awareness event he was planning in January. He died by suicide at the age of 40 this week.

"We're dying too young in hip-hop now," he said. "The thing I don't like now is how when somebody dies everybody talks about how great they are. … Let's show each other we love each other while we're here and let's blow each other up while we're here. … Don't celebrate me when I'm gone, celebrate me when I'm here. I want people to buy my product while I'm here."