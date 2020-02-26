HOUSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an E. coli outbreak has been linked to a sandwich topping at Jimmy John's restaurants.

Officials said information has led them to believe clover sprouts from Jimmy John's restaurants are the likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC said 14 people reportedly got sick between Jan. 6 through Feb. 11 in Texas, Utah, Missouri, Illinois and Iowa after eating clover sprouts on Jimmy John's sandwiches. No hospitalizations have been reported and no one has died, according to the CDC.

Jimmy John's said it stopped serving clover sprouts on Monday. The company said investigators are working to trace the source of the clover sprouts that were served at the restaurants where sick people ate and to determine if other restaurants or retailers received the same clover sprouts.

If you have a leftover sandwich with clover sprouts from a Jimmy John's restaurant, don't eat it and throw it away.

CDC

About E. coli

People usually get sick from E. coli about two to eight days after swallowing the germ.

Symptoms vary but include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may get a fever, but it's usually not very high (less than 101 degrees).

Antibiotics are not recommended for people who have suspected E. coli infections because some studies have shown that they could lead to an increased chance of developing a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Click here for more information about the outbreak and E. coli.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: FDA issues warning letter to Jimmy John's for food safety violations

RELATED: Dangerous bacteria found growing on airplane trays, armrests

RELATED: 3 romaine lettuce outbreaks appear to be over, CDC says