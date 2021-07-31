Mountain of free potatoes? Eastover says come and get some

The town thanked a local pastor for making it all happen.

EASTOVER, S.C. — For the last day or so, the population of people living in Eastover, South Carolina has been dwarfed - many times over - by the number of potatoes now calling it home.

Specifically, these spuds are now sitting in front of the town hall. But the hopes of both the pastor who helped make it happen and the town itself are that they find new homes in local kitchens.

The Town of Eastover posted a picture that almost defies belief. A mountain of potatoes almost the size of the town hall itself sitting right outside. According to the post, they're free - and the work of Pastor Malcolm Taylor of New Light Beulah Baptist Church.

News19 is working to gather a bit more information about how the parking lot ended up with a bumper crop of future French fries. But some photos online - and comments on at least one of them - suggest people aren't too concerned about the details.

Folks seem more concerned with making sure there are still a few out there. And at least as of about 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eastover says there still are.