Do you live on Elm Street? You could win free pizza from Tombstone!

INDIANAPOLIS — Those who live on Elm Streets across the country likely have heard countless references of Freddy Krueger haunting their dreams. Here's your chance to use your address to score free food.

Tombstone, as the official pizza of Halloween, is celebrating the spooky season by rewarding those brave enough to live on a real-life Elm Street with a chance to win free pizza.

Entries open Monday, Oct. 3 and close Monday, Oct. 31.

One lucky Elm Street resident will also be selected at random to win free pizza for a year.

According to Tombstone, there are more than 5,000 Elm Streets across the country.