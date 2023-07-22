Fairfield Farmers Market fears having to close or relocate due to a county-imposed fee

The market says they never had to pay a fee in previous years, but now they fear closing due to the price.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The popular Fairfield Farmers and Artisans market is the one-stop shop in Winnsboro for produce, arts and crafts, and baked goods.

"There is not much we don't have here," said Executive Director Jamie Vaine.

She said the non-profit brings dozens of vendors to the county-owned building, but recently, the county began charging them $50 an hour to use the space, which many said could force them to stop selling.

"We need to resolve this for the town, the community, for the vendors," Vaine said.

Vaine said she's taken different steps to help, including fundraising efforts.

"Like, the month of July being open the extra hours today and having an extra week in the month," she said. "The rent's $950 a month, dollar raffle tickets and $10 bogs, you know, that a lot to come up with."

Fairfield County Council Vice Chairman Clarence Gilbert said leadership change was a main factor.

"Recently, the agreement was with the Fairfield County Chambers of Commerce to operate the farmers market, and earlier this year, we received notice from the Chambers that they would no longer be operating, that it would be a new group would be taking over," Gilbert said. "And we used the regular rental agreement that we do with all of our facility, which is $50 an hour."

He said they do not want the market to close.

"We have no intentions of closing the farmers market down," Gilbert said. "We are going to set up a meeting with the farmers market group and try to thrash this problem out."

Vaine said she hasn't heard from the county yet to meet, but she wants to ensure the community stays positive as she will fight until ensure operations do not cease so shoppers like Mark and Jewell Connor still have a place to go.

"And you run into folks, your old neighbors; you catch up on how the kids are doing and things like that," Mark said.

"Yeah, and it's always just fun to look around," Jewell added.