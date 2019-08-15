Pumpkin spice products are all the rage once the leaves start to show the slightest bit of brown, and a well-known company is jumping on the flavor trend.

Hormel told USA Today that SPAM will start selling a pumpkin-infused product on Sept. 23.

This comes after the company joked about creating the flavored product in 2017.

SPAM Gordon Ramsay really rocks this SPAM® Classic and egg breakfast made... with traditional Hawaiian methods. Because he cooked it on rocks, get it? Watch the episode to see how it's done! And by the way Gordon, we're made out of six simple ingredients!

The reactions on social media are mixed, but if you're all about the trendy craze, crack open a can of SPAM in the fall and let people know what you think!

