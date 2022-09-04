Food Truck Festival returns to Camden helping mobile eateries

For several food truck owners we spoke to, these trucks are a stepping stone toward bigger things.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Kershaw County Humane Society hosted the Second Annual Food Truck Festival to help raise funds for its efforts in taking care of animals in their facility.

Residents came out in full force along with the vendors who participated as they are looking at events like this as a stepping stone to finding a stable home.

"The turnout last year was fantastic we actually ran out of food" Suzette Laporte, the marketing coordinator with the Kershaw County Humane Society, said.

The organization invited 13 vendors for this year's event. One of them was Ashley's Food Truck.

"It's always been a dream to own a food truck," said Ashley Robinson. "The festivals are great for us. They are great exposure getting people not just from my hometown but from all over and it's kind of hard right now for small business owners with everything going up. So, just for everyone to come out and support small businesses is a great thing."

Ricky Bush, owner of Wildfire Grill said the food truck was not initially his plan but it is a stepping stone for his family.

"Originally, we were trying to buy a bar and restaurant in Columbia in February of 2020 and we all know what happened in March of 2020," he said. "Me and my wife own this together, she has a full-time job, this is my full-time job. I also employ my son full time so this is a family business and, hopefully, it will continue to grow and, again, our goal is to own a bar or a restaurant. So, this is a stepping stone for that."