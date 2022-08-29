Free Dunkin' coffee offered for teachers on Thursday

Participating locations across the U.S. will have free hot and iced coffee on Thursday. People can nominate a teacher for a year's worth of free coffee.

QUINCY, Mass — Dunkin' is providing a free pick-me-up to help teachers hit the ground running this school year.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, participating locations will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee for educators. A Dunkin' representative confirmed that teachers just have to ask for their free coffee, no proof or ID needed.

In addition to the nationwide one-day offer, the company is also holding a sweepstakes to reward select teachers across the U.S.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 5, customers can submit nominations for Dunkin's "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes. The website to send in names will go live at midnight on Thursday.

Dunkin' will then pick one grand prize-winning teacher per state to get free coffee for a year, as well as a school-wide coffee break. For the coffee break, the company will deliver $300 worth of products.

Those teachers won't be the only ones getting an extra bonus from the sweepstakes. The first 50 educators that get nominated will get 200 $1 Medium or Ice Coffee VIP cards that they can share with the rest of the school's staff.