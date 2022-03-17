Free food boxes on Friday in Orangeburg County: Here's who qualifies

Family Health Centers Inc. distributing food while supplies last at Magnolia Street location in Orangeburg, South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free boxes of perishable and non-perishable food will be distributed Friday by The Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Eligible families in Orangeburg County can receive the boxes beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot at 3310 Magnolia St. Boxes will be available until the supply runs out. Boxes of fruit and vegetables are available, as are boxes of non-perishable boxed and canned food items.

Director Carolyn Wigfall said Family Health Centers began the program in January 2022 and has served approximately 1,400 families in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The organization distributes food once a month in the two counties -- one week in Calhoun, another week in Orangeburg. Friday's giveaway is for residents of Orangeburg County only.