x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

Have you tried this viral TikTok apple-baked oatmeal hack?

This highly-customizable oatmeal bake is a simple and fun treat that's been making the rounds on TikTok lately. Here's how you put it together.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss put together a viral TikTok recipe that's highly customizable, quick and uses simple ingredients!

Honeycrisp Apple-baked Oatmeal

Credit: Hy-Vee

Serves 9

All you need: 

  • ¾ cup vanilla milk alternative, such as oat, almond or soy milk 
  • 1/3 cup Hy-Vee salted caramel pancake and waffle syrup, plus additional for serving 
  • 3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped; divided 
  • 2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats, or gluten-free rolled oatmeal 
  • 1 ½ tsp. Hy-Vee baking powder 
  • ½ tsp. salt 
  • 1 (2-oz) pkg. Pecan pieces

All you do:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. 
  2. Place milk alternative, 1/3 cup maple syrup, and 2 chopped apples in a high-speed blender. Blend until combined. Add oats, baking powder, and salt into blender; blend until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.  
  3. Bake 30 to 35 minutes; topping with pecans and reserved 1 chopped apple halfway through. Continue baking until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack before serving. Cut into 9 squares. If desired, serve drizzled with additional syrup.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Watch more Meal Prep Monday recipes, hacks on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out