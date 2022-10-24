Have you tried this viral TikTok apple-baked oatmeal hack?

This highly-customizable oatmeal bake is a simple and fun treat that's been making the rounds on TikTok lately. Here's how you put it together.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of the week again, and we're here to help you with all your meal-prepping needs!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss put together a viral TikTok recipe that's highly customizable, quick and uses simple ingredients!

Serves 9

All you need:

¾ cup vanilla milk alternative, such as oat, almond or soy milk

1/3 cup Hy-Vee salted caramel pancake and waffle syrup, plus additional for serving

3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped; divided

2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats, or gluten-free rolled oatmeal

1 ½ tsp. Hy-Vee baking powder

½ tsp. salt

1 (2-oz) pkg. Pecan pieces

All you do:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside. Place milk alternative, 1/3 cup maple syrup, and 2 chopped apples in a high-speed blender. Blend until combined. Add oats, baking powder, and salt into blender; blend until smooth. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes; topping with pecans and reserved 1 chopped apple halfway through. Continue baking until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack before serving. Cut into 9 squares. If desired, serve drizzled with additional syrup.