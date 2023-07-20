Helping a wrestling school, one burger at a time

Jay Webb, owner and operator of Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries in Lexington is hoping to help make a former high school wrestling coach's academy take off.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Items that are ordered on Wednesdays, now dubbed 'Mighty Warrior Wednesdays' at Jay Webb's Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries, go to a good cause.

The proceeds will go towards buying supplies and equipment for the new Mighty Warrior Wrestling Academy.

After his second stint at White Knoll, Kevin Emily the wrestling coach promised his wrestlers that he would not leave them and be a member of their community outside of school.

"I promised my high school kids after I left White Knoll that I would not leave them," Emily said. "He understood that and because I want to stay in this community he was determined to help me stay here"

In May, Webb heard from several of his customers about Emily's plan and came up with the Mighty Warrior Wednesdays.

Webb believes that as a community if members stick together and watch out for one another they can be successful as a whole.

"We all are in the same storm," Webb said. "So if my boats bigger, and we're in the same storm and you need a hand up, you can get in my boat and we can weather the storm together."

Emily is grateful for all the support he has gotten since leaving White Knoll and believes that it is from what his academy offers to youth in the community.

"There's so much support in this community when people see you doing the right thing," Emily said. "And when they see you doing he right thing for kids".

Carlos Ponce is a senior at White Knoll high school who also trains with Emily believes the generosity of Webb has inspired him to want to do the same in the future.

"Seeing that someone's in need of something and they want to better the community," said Ponce. "I don't think anything is wrong with that and I would love to help out in anyway that I can."

According to Webb, they have been able to raise over $1,100. That will go into buying matts, workout equipment and cleaning supplies.