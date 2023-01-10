The Irmo Okra Strut continues to provide a unique experience in late September

The annual event was held in Irmo this weekend, luring thousands to the area for a weekend of family fun.

IRMO, S.C. — With ideal weather as the backdrop, the 49th annual Irmo Okra Strut was held Friday and Saturday and once again, it provided a weekend of food and fun while also celebrating the special vegetable that is okra.

On Saturday, the day kicked off bright and early at 9:00 a.m. with the parade which rolled down St. Andrews Road. With Irmo head boys basketball coach Tim Whipple serving as the grand marshal, a number of local dignitaries waved to the crowd of people who came out to line the streets.

The event moved to the Irmo Community Park where plenty of vendors were waiting to sell their unique and homemade items. A wide variety of food was on display but of course, plenty of okra was on the menu.