Is a hot dog a sandwich? Merriam-Webster says it is

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — July is undoubtedly the hot dog's time to shine.
Cookouts and barbeques, where hot dogs are a must, happen seemingly every weekend. Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest airs live on TV every Fourth of July. The third Wednesday of July each year is National Hot Dog Day.
In fact, July is also National Hot Dog Month, believe it or not.
And, as it turns out, hot dogs are just as much a sandwich as your ham and cheese, Merriam-Webster has declared.
By definition, a sandwich has two or more slices of bread or a split roll with a filling in between. Mind blown? You aren't alone.
Merriam-Webster tweeted the news on Memorial Day back in 2016, but the debate hasn't subsided much over the years. Just type "Is a hot dog a sandwich" into the Twitter search bar and you'll see.
And as long as the debate ensues, people's surprising passion over the topic comes out. People wanted to know, does this mean a taco is a sandwich? Another user called the dictionary a monster.
But, Merriam-Webster was prepared for the uproar: "We know: the idea that a hot dog is a sandwich is heresy to some of you. But given that the definition of a sandwich is 'two or more slices of bread or a split roll having a filling in between,' there is no sensible way around it."
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis urges President Biden to help get internet access to Cuba
- 800 tons of dead sea life collected in St. Pete, mayor says
- Back in business: Stanley Cup officially on tour after having dent repaired
- Goliath grouper among Tampa Bay marine life casualties
- Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter