TAMPA, Fla — Fresh out of the fryer and straight to the runway—that’s what a KFC and Crocs collaboration has in store for you.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken themed Crocs are set to drop this spring, and you will definitely want to add them to your bucket list.

The fashionable footwear has a KFC bucket striped base and is completes with a fried chicken print. But the chicken goodness doesn’t stop at the print. The shoes come with two Jibbitz that are made to look and smell—yes smell—like fried chicken.

The classic clog will sell in unisex sizes for $59.99. But, they are limited edition so you'll want to get them while you can,

The “finger-lickin' good” shoes would make a great gift for the chicken lover in your life.

Don't believe us that this is the real deal? You can check it out for yourself here.

