ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Be honest – is there anything more mouth-watering than driving past a Krispy Kreme and spotting that ‘Hot Now’ sign lit up in bright red neon?
Well, soon you won’t have to wait in the drive-through to get your fresh glazed fix.
The chain is launching a delivery service, and USA TODAY reports the doughnuts can start arriving at your door on Feb. 29.
That’s right – leap day!
DoorDash will be handling the drop-offs, and customers have to live within 10 miles of Krispy Kreme’s 350 locations across 42 states.
And, of course, there is a $4.99 delivery fee.
According to WKMG, Krispy Kreme will kick off the new program by delivering free doughnuts to all the parents of leap day babies within 10 miles of a shop.
RELATED: VIDEO: FedEx driver stops to fold downed flag
RELATED: Toddler hugs pizza delivery driver not knowing he just lost his daughter
What other people are reading right now:
- 'They will run them': Neighbors look for changes at flashing crosswalks after injuries
- Harvey Weinstein convicted of third-degree rape
- NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson – 'the human computer' – dies at 101
- She thought it was a SunPass error – it wasn't. Turn To 10 helped solve the problem
- Kobe, Gianna Bryant honored with public memorial Monday
- Custom casket made for Utah police K-9 killed in line of duty
- Skyway 10K guide: Everything you need to know to race
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter