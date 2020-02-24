ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Be honest – is there anything more mouth-watering than driving past a Krispy Kreme and spotting that ‘Hot Now’ sign lit up in bright red neon?

Well, soon you won’t have to wait in the drive-through to get your fresh glazed fix.

The chain is launching a delivery service, and USA TODAY reports the doughnuts can start arriving at your door on Feb. 29.

That’s right – leap day!

DoorDash will be handling the drop-offs, and customers have to live within 10 miles of Krispy Kreme’s 350 locations across 42 states.

And, of course, there is a $4.99 delivery fee.

According to WKMG, Krispy Kreme will kick off the new program by delivering free doughnuts to all the parents of leap day babies within 10 miles of a shop.

