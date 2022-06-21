Krispy Kreme now serving soft-serve ice cream in limited markets

The "innovative rich and creamy lineup" includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the original glazed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is now offering soft-serve ice cream to fans in the Charlotte area and 9 other U.S. markets.

According to a news release, the "innovative rich and creamy lineup" includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the Original Glazed.

In addition, fans can enjoy three flavors of Original Glazed Soft Serve offered in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s proprietary doughnut mix and Original Glaze flavor. Even the toppings and inclusions are “original,” some made from dehydrated original glazed doughnuts.

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer, said. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

The original 10 markets celebrating the first day of summer with Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream are: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, S.C.; Norfolk and Newport News, Va.; Charleston, W.Va.; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas. Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Ala.; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Fla.; New Orleans; Branson, Mo.; and Wichita, Kan., will soon begin offering Original Glazed Soft Serve.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts