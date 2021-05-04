Krispy Kreme releases OREO-glazed doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has teamed with OREO for two new releases for a limited time.

The two have collaborated to create an all-new glaze to create the OREO Cookie Glazed Doughnut and the OREO Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut:

OREO® Cookie Glazed Doughnut: the Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich OREO® Cookie Glaze, filled with Cookies and KREME™, and finished with an icing drizzle and OREO® Cookie pieces.

OREO® Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut: OREO® Cookie Over-the-Top Doughnut – an OREO® Cookie Glazed Doughnut topped with Cookies and KREME™ filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and finished with an OREO® Cookie wafer.

The doughnuts are available now through April 18 at participating stores. For more information, click here.