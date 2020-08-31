McDonald's offers free coffee for teachers in September

Teachers can get free coffee all day every Tuesday in September.

As the back-to-school season gets underway, McDonald's is offering a freebie to keep educators going.

In September, all teachers can get free coffee at Central Florida McDonald's locations. The free caffeine is available all day, every Tuesday in September.

"Teachers are being honored for their dedication to shaping the minds of local youth as they adapt to a new way of learning this school year," McDonald's said in a release.

No purchase is necessary for teachers to get free coffee.

