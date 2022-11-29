Here's how you could win free McDonald's for 50 years

Three people will win McGold Cards for themselves, as well as cards for three of their friends.

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for deals at McDonald's — and the chance to win free food for 50 years!

The first-of-its kind holiday celebration is happening exclusively on the McDonald's mobile app Dec. 5-25. During the fast food chain's "SZN of Sharing," McDonald’s fans can enjoy daily food deals, exclusive merchandise, and the chance to win the iconic McGold Card.

Recipients of the elusive McGold Card will get two free meals per week for 50 years. Three people will win McGold Cards for themselves, as well as cards for three of their friends.

To enter, make a purchase through the McDonald's mobile app between Dec. 5-25. There is a limit of one entry per day.

Click here to read the official contest rules.

Available deals during the SZN of Sharing include buy one, get one free Big Macs or Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, and a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger.

A $1 minimum purchase through the McDonald's app will give fans access to exclusive merchandise on the following dates:

Dec. 7: Chicken McNuggets stockings, McDonald’s Dream Order PJs, McDonald’s AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and puzzle featuring McDonald’s dipping sauces

Dec. 14: , Hamburglar graphic tees, hoodie and beanie, in partnership with Diamond Supply Co.