McDonald's giving away FREE fries on National French Fry Day Wednesday

The fast food chain is giving you a reason to celebrate that classic All-American crispy treat for free!

SAN ANTONIO — We're loving it! Head over to the golden arches on Wednesday and celebrate National French Fry Day with a free order of the delicious, crispy treat.

McDonald’s has fry-making down to a science, ensuring the golden delicious spuds come out perfectly crisp every time. And on Wednesday, July 13, they are handing them out for free!

McDonald's is giving everyone a FREE order of Large Fries, no purchase necessary, exclusively in the McDonald’s app on July 13.

For all of you fry aficionados, we thought you might be interested in knowing about this amazing deal on spuds.

Did you know that McDonald's World Famous Fries have been around since 1955? Back then, they actually hand-cut them in every store. Now of course, they peel, cut, blanch and par fry quality potatoes before freezing them and shipping them to their restaurants, where they’re prepared into the hot, crispy fries you know and love.

You deserve a break today, so get up and get away to McDonald's for some free fries!

Happy National French Fry Day.

