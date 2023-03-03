Midlands chefs to represent South Carolina at World Food Championships

Three chefs named to Team Lake Murray Country in qualifying event

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — Three Midlands chefs have been named to Team Lake Murray Country and will represent South Carolina in the World Food Championships in November.

Maegan Horton, executive chef at Blue Marlin in Columbia; Chris Williams, chef and owner of Roy's Grille & BBQ in Irmo, and a 2022 SC Chef Ambassador; and Cody Ross, chef at Smoked in Columbia, will be assigned to their categories and learn more about the World Food Championships' EAT Methodology -- how more than 8,000 dishes are judged and scored at the main event in Dallas on November 8-12.