French's and Skittles announce mustard-flavored creation for National Mustard Day

NEW YORK — It's the food collaboration none of us expected or probably wanted, really. But they've done it anyway.
In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, French's and Skittles have teamed up to create the first-ever French's Mustard flavored Skittles.
Fun-sized packs will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.
You will also have a chance to taste French's Mustard Skittles and snag some branded swag when French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the 'Mustard Mobile,' a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard Skittles on top.
Locations are included here:
- Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11 AM - 3 PM
- 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344
- Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11 AM - 3 PM
- 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
- · Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Parkfrom 11 AM – 3 PM
- 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
"Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."