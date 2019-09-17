CALIFORNIA, USA — National Cheeseburger Day has your favorite patty slingers working overtime with BOGO offers and discounts all around California.

The big day has garnered attention from fast food chains and restaurants alike as they set up incredible deals.

Whether you get your burger fix at Red Robin, Farmer Boys, Carl's Jr., Smashburger, or Applebee's, there's sure to be a grill near you with a special deal.

Smashburger

It's a buy one, get one free special at Smashburger for National Cheeseburger Day. Customers will get a free Double Classic Smash with the purchase of your first Double Classic Smash. The offer is valid on Sept. 18 only.

Red Robin

On Sept. 18, you can grab a $5 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries. To get the deal, just buy a regular-sized drink when you dine at the restaurant.

Applebee's

Applebee's will be upping the burger deal game by offering a Bacon Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99.

Fosters Freeze

There'll be a BOGO deal at Fosters Freeze. Grab two of their Old Fashion Burgers with cheese for the price of one. Valid only on Sept. 18.

Shari’s Cafe & Pies

For people not into ground beef, there's Shari's Pies and their Beyond Meat Burgers. The deal is for a $1 Beyond Meat Burger that you can cash-in on by signing up for Shari's Rewards. To do so, text "PIE" and your email to 73757.

Farmer Boys

From 2 p.m. to close on National Cheesebuger Day, you can get a "The Big Cheese" burger for $2 at Farmer Boys. There's a limit of two burgers per guest, while supplies last.

Farmer Boys confirmed participating locations in the following cities:

Turlock

Riverbank

Modesto

Lodi

Carl’s Jr.

Carl's Jr. fans can get a coupon for a free small order of fries and a beverage with the purchase of a Six Dollar Burger by signing up for the restaurant’s email promo club.

Jack in the Box

With over 10 burgers for customers to choose from, Jack in the Box is offering a free burger of the customer's choosing with any app purchase in participating restaurants.

The coupon is available for one-time use in the mobile app and is only good on Sept. 18.

