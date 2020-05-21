COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer.

For many, it marks the official firing up of grilling season, too. Since most folks have been cooped up inside and might not have cranked up their grill for the first time this year, LongHorn Steakhouse is offering a grilling hotline.

Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, LongHorn’s team of in-house certified grilling experts will be responding to guests in need of immediate guidance at the grill.

To ask for help, simply post your question on Twitter or Instagram using the #LHGRILLUS hashtag or post your question on the LongHorn Steakhouse Facebook page. And be sure to follow the hashtag on your favorite platform all weekend for grilling advice.

Don't be surprised if they ask you to send them a photo of your masterpiece.