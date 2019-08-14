FORT WORTH, Texas — A new flavor of beer is becoming a "big dill" in the Lone Star State.
Martin House Brewing Company has teamed up with Best Maid Pickles and will start serving Pickle Beer on Saturday.
"Our friends at Best Maid Pickles created a pickle dedicated to the Salty Lady! They actually put lemon zest and coriander into every jar," said the Facebook post.
This isn't the first time the brewing company has made something "pitcher" perfect. They released Tequila Barrel-Aged El Chuco, which they say pairs well with their Salsa Verde beer.
If you want to be the first in line to crack to a cold one, you can RSVP for the Pickle Beer launch on Martin House's Facebook.
If you live in Texas, you can request to have the alcohol delivered to your doorstep.