FORT WORTH, Texas — A new flavor of beer is becoming a "big dill" in the Lone Star State.

Martin House Brewing Company has teamed up with Best Maid Pickles and will start serving Pickle Beer on Saturday.

"Our friends at Best Maid Pickles created a pickle dedicated to the Salty Lady! They actually put lemon zest and coriander into every jar," said the Facebook post.

Best Maid Pickles We told y'all something BIG was coming soon! We've teamed up with our friends Martin House Brewing Company to make a Beer Pickle inspired by their famous #SaltyLady Sour Gose! This pickle is...

This isn't the first time the brewing company has made something "pitcher" perfect. They released Tequila Barrel-Aged El Chuco, which they say pairs well with their Salsa Verde beer.

If you want to be the first in line to crack to a cold one, you can RSVP for the Pickle Beer launch on Martin House's Facebook.

Best Maid Pickle Beer Launch! Party event in Fort Worth, TX by Martin House Brewing Company and Best Maid Pickles on Saturday, August 17 2019 with 9.1K people interested and 1K people...

If you live in Texas, you can request to have the alcohol delivered to your doorstep.