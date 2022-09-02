x
Food

New cheesy restaurant coming to West Columbia

If you love mac and cheese your dreams are coming true.
Credit: handout
Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love mac and cheese and live in or near West Columbia your dreams may have just come true. 

'I Heart Mac & Cheese' a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in West Columbia.

The restaurant will be located at 2712 Emanuel Church Road West Columbia, South Carolina.  

The area’s new dining on-the-go hotspot will open its doors on September 21st  at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year* to the first ten guests who visit.

The West Columbia,SC I Heart Mac and Cheese location will be operated by Robin Patel. 

 

