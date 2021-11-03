New restaurant opens in northeast Richland County

I Heart Mac & Cheese specializes in -- you guessed it -- macaroni and cheese variations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Creamy, spicy, extra cheesy -- however you like your mac and cheese, now there's a restaurant to cater to every variation of your favorite side dish.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a Florida-based fast-casual restaurant chain, just opened in northeast Richland County at 1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy -- in front of the super-Kroger at the intersection of Killian and Farrow roads.

The idea is simple, pick a base of pasta, or tater tots, or (if you need to feel healthy) broccoli, cauliflower or quinoa and then build your own mac-n-cheese variation from there. Toppings include bacon, chicken, pulled pork and short ribs -- lobster if you're feeling decadent -- and Beyond meat choices for vegetarians.

You can also build your own grilled cheese sandwiches or choose from a selection of signature bowls and sandwiches if you feel too overwhelmed with the number of ingredients on the build your own menu.