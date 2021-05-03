What's for dinner? Check out these new restaurants in the Columbia area

Four new dining spots have opened in Spring 2021 in Forest Acres, Village at Sandhill

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What are you craving, Columbia?

The pandemic has had everyone cutting back on dining out for the past 18 months and local restaurants have tried to survive by adjusting menus, hours and service.

Now, as we move into summer and venues slowly re-open -- with coronavirus protocols and face masks in place -- it's time to look around and discover what's opened up while we've been in lockdown.

The following restaurants have recently opened in the Columbia area:

Poke Bros. Village at Sandhill: 461-1 Town Center Place, across from the theaters. For those wanting fresh sushi-grade seafood salads done in authentic Hawaiian style, it’s the same menu in a new location. Fifth location in the Midlands, opened April 28. eatpokebros.com

Boca Grande Burritos: 4525 Forest Drive, across from Trader Joe’s in Forest Acres. Owned by former Cantina 76 chef David Grillo, Boca Grande serves freshly made burritos, a selection of Jarritos fruit flavored sodas, and local craft beer in a can. Select from a menu of signature burritos (the chorizo is tasty!) or build your own. Check out the Frito Pie on the snack menu. Limited kids’ menu available. bocagrandesc.com

Kudzu Bakery & Market: 4600 Forest Drive in Forest Acres. This is the first expansion in the Midlands -- and the third location -- for the Georgetown-based bakery/restaurant. Check Kudzu’s website for the daily schedule of available fresh baked bread. Kudzu features a rotation of cakes, pies, cookies, breakfast muffins and danishes in the bakery, as well as sandwiches and salads for tasty, inexpensive lunches, take-home and specialty food items and kitchen ware. kudzubakery.com

andChicken Food & Beverage Company: 494 Town Center, Village at Sandhill. As the name implies, this place serves things with chicken – jasmine or coconut rice with chicken (wings or leg quarters), chicken & waffles, chicken & mac&cheese, you get the idea. The signature POG2 sauce (pineapple, onion, garlic and ginger) is used in most dishes to spice up the bird. Check out the selection of pastries for a sweet treat. andchicken.co