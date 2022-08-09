Here's how to nominate your favorite teacher for free Chipotle

Nominations are accepted through Friday, Aug. 12 by tagging the teacher and leaving a comment about their impact on Chipotle's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a way to recognize your favorite teacher with free food!

To honor teachers as the new school year begins, Chipotle is giving people the opportunity to nominate their favorite K-12 educators for the chance to win free entrées for all teachers at their school.

Nominations are accepted through Friday, Aug. 12 by tagging the teacher and leaving a comment about their impact on Chipotle's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts.

Beginning the week of Aug. 15, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers in the comments to give free Chipotle entrées to all teachers at their school, the equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle.

"Teachers cultivate a better world by shaping the next generation," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, in a news release. "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

Click here to find the nearest Chipotle.