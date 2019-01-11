PORTLAND, Ore. — North Plains police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Officeare reminding parents to check their kids' Halloween candy haul after a North Plains mom found a pill mixed in with a “SweeTarts” candy.

The mother called police when she discovered a pill that resembled a chewable Advil in her daughter’s Halloween candy.

The call came in from the 10100 block of NW Curtis Street.

Deputies have sent the pill to the state crime lab for testing.

“While the pill is labeled ‘Advil,’ people who produce illegal drugs sometimes manufacture their products to resemble actual brand name products in hopes of disguising them from law enforcement and parents,” the sheriff’s office said.

