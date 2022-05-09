'The Snack that Smiles Back' gets an OLD BAY crossover

"Spice up your lunch by sprinkling them over chowder, crumble them up to bread fish for dinner, or simply munch them at your next summer BBQ," creators wrote.

NORFOLK, Va. — For a limited time, Goldfish and McCormick & Company are joining forces for the ultimate East Coast snack: OLD BAY Goldfish.

They broke the news on social media on Monday.

The spice mixture is known to be delicious on Virginia and Maryland crabs (and other seafood), but it's also great on corn, french fries and so much more. We can only imagine how it tastes on a tiny, fish-shaped cracker.

"Spice up your lunch by sprinkling them over chowder, crumble them up to bread fish for dinner, or simply munch them at your next summer BBQ," McCormick wrote on its website. "From snack time to mealtime, the new way to OLD BAY® is on Goldfish crackers. Go for the handful!"

A two-pack of OLD BAY Goldfish goes for $5.58 online.