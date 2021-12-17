'Tis the season! No not that, Order your Girl Scout cookies, including new 'Adventureful'

Just what we need after the all the holiday treats, an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Yes, it's true.

The Girls Scouts of of South Carolina have a plan to sabotage your New Year's diet before you've even begun.

We're not kidding.

"Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite," Girl Scout officials said in statement.

See, no one stands a chance.

They will also be selling all the other favorites.

Cookies can be bought in person from a Girl Scout and virtually.

Consumers can order from a Girl Scout now, beginning February 11 during booth sales, or order to have cookies direct shipped.

Officials say Girl Scouts "will again offer a shipping subsidy. Online orders of 6 or more boxes will receive 50 percent off shipping. Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands will also work with a food delivery company. More on that coming soon!"

If you know a Girl Scout, check with her parent(s) to see if she’s selling cookies. And, beginning February 18, consumers can enter their zip code at gssc-mm.org to purchase cookies online from a local troop.