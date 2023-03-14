Pi Day 2023: Deals and discounts to look out for this year

This day comes once a year and gives math enthusiasts the opportunity to recite the infinite digits of Pi and, most importantly, just simply eat pie.

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you are a math lover or trying to find any excuse to get discounted pizza and pies, Pi Day 2023 is just around the corner.

Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14 across the world and is based on a symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant, Pi Day explains. It adds up to approximately 3.14159.

Pi has been calculated to be more than 100 trillion digits beyond its decimal point, according to a Google Cloud report from last year.

This day that comes once a year gives math enthusiasts the opportunity to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math or, most importantly, just simply eat pie.

Here's a breakdown of discounts and deals to look out for this Pi Day from CNET and Good Housekeeping.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Pie lovers can take half off large pizzas when placing a delivery or takeout order from BJ's.

Blaze Pizza

Anyone who signs up for Blaze Pizza rewards on the Blaze Pizza app can get any 11-inch pizza for $3.14. The offer starts on March 14 for all members and is valid through the end of the month.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Get a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen chicken pot pie, a side salad and a honey butter croissant on Pi Day starting at $11.

Cicis Pizza

Anyone dining in at Cicis Pizza on Pi Day can get $3.14 off Cicis' adult buffet, plus a kids' combo for $3.14. For people ordering takeout, you can take $3.14 off a large one-topping pizza when you use the code "PIDAY" at checkout.

Domino's

Customers can order two or more items from Domino's mix-and-match menu for $7 each when they order carryout or delivery. They can also grab a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or eight-piece wings for $8 each when customers carry out.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is offering its Papa Rewards members a Pi Day BOGO deal. Members can buy one large one-topping pizza at the regular menu price and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Whole Foods Market

Anyone can customize an oven-baked pizza through the iOS Whole Foods app starting at $2.99. They can also take $3.14 off a large apple pie or cherry pie while supplies last (you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal).

7-Eleven

Get a large pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. People have to sign up for 7Rewards or download the 7-Eleven app to get the deal.