Publix announces new location in Richland County

Publix has announced plans to move into the area.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future.

Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.

The proposed 45,000-square-foot store will be positioned along the northern border of Fort Jackson. Currently, the closest grocery providers are about two miles away from the location in the Two Notch Road area.

The news comes just days after Forbes released its annual list of top employers in each state on which Publix was ranked third for South Carolina.