Popeyes releasing new Cajun flounder sandwich

Could this be the start of another fast food sandwich war?

MIAMI — Popeyes is adding another signature sandwich to its menu, and one can only wonder if another fast food sandwich war is on the horizon.

The Cajun fast food chain announced the new Cajun flounder sandwich, which will appear on menus nationwide Thursday, Feb. 11.

On launch day, diners can try it out at no risk. If customers order but aren't satisfied, the restaurant will replace it with the trusty chicken sandwich, as long as you have sandwich insurance, which can be purchased for 15 cents when ordering through the Popeyes app.

The flaky flounder filet is seasoned in a special Popeyes blend, coated, then fried. Then it is placed on a buttered Brioche bun and served with pickles and tartar sauce.

"After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards," said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's Americas Division. "At Popeyes, we don't take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That's why we're proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR."